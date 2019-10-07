Shenandoah National Park highlights artist Jerry Ginsberg in October

Shenandoah National Park has chosen Jerry Ginsberg as the October Artist-in-Residence.

Ginsberg strives to capture the very best of nature’s beauty through photography and has photographed all 61 of the National Parks with his medium format camera. His photographs have been published in hundreds of magazines, books and travel catalogs.

Ginsberg’s residency will run through Oct. 25. Park visitors are invited to join Ginsberg for a presentation on Saturday, Oct. 12 at 2 p.m. at the Byrd Visitor Center Auditorium (mile 51, Skyline Drive) and for a 1-hour photography walk on the Limberlost Trail (mile 43, Skyline Drive) on Thursday, Oct. 17 at 5:00 p.m.

Shenandoah National Park is a jewel among National Park Service sites and offers a distinctive array of natural, cultural, and recreational opportunities for visitors. The Artist-in-Residence program is established in numerous National Park Service sites to inspire artists to create and share art that not only motivates and encourages millions of people to visit and explore, but also helps build awareness and develop stewardship of these beautiful public lands.

“We are pleased to select a photographer for our Artist-in Residence Program. We look forward to the images he will capture of the autumn beauty in Shenandoah National Park,” Superintendent Jennifer Flynn said.

Shenandoah’s Artist-in-Residence program is supported by a generous donation from the Shenandoah National Park Trust. “Donors to the Shenandoah National Park Trust are proud to fund programs like Artist-in-Residence, which explore new opportunities to connect people with this remarkable landscape,” stated Shenandoah National Park Trust President Susan Sherman.

More information about the Artist–in-Residence program can be found on the park’s website at: https://www.nps.gov/shen/getinvolved/supportyourpark/artist-in-residence.htm