Shenandoah National Park celebrates Wilderness Weekend

Shenandoah National Park will honor America’s wilderness heritage during its 19th annual Wilderness Weekend on Sept. 7. Special events and programs will take place throughout the day.

Today, more than 110 million acres are protected in the National Wilderness Preservation System, providing enhanced protection of areas used as sanctuaries for human recreation, habitat for wildlife, and sites for scientific research. This year commemorates the 43rd anniversary of Shenandoah’s wilderness designation where forty percent of the park, or nearly 80,000 acres, is designated wilderness. Shenandoah’s has one of the largest wilderness areas in the eastern United States.

At Dickey Ridge Visitor Center (mile 4.6 on Skyline Drive), there will be a special wilderness backcountry exploration table to learn more about how you can safely adventure into Shenandoah’s wilderness.

At Byrd Visitor Center (mile 51 on Skyline Drive), from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. visitors can explore exhibits and enjoy hands-on activities including a traditional tool display and demonstration where kids can make their very own tree cookie! There will be an interactive “wilderness campsite” and educational activities on wilderness exploration, appreciation, and rescue.

Between 3:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m., the Dogs East organization will present a special demonstration by highly trained search and rescue dogs, often used in wilderness settings, at the Big Meadows Amphitheater.

At Dickey Ridge and Byrd Visitor Centers from 9:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. visitors can collect their special commemorative Wilderness Weekend passport stamps, explore interactive wilderness displays and exhibits, and watch the film American Values: American Wilderness.

For more information please visit our website: https://www.nps.gov/shen/ planyourvisit/wilderness_ weekend.htm

All events are free and no reservations are needed, however, there is a $30-per-vehicle entrance fee to Shenandoah National Park which is good for seven days or use a valid Annual or Lifetime Pass. For more information visit the Park’s website at https://www.nps.gov/shen/ planyourvisit/wilderness_ weekend.htm.

