shenandoah national park artist in residence offering two programs at big meadows
Culture

Shenandoah National Park artist-in-residence offering two programs at Big Meadows

Crystal Graham
Last updated:

SNP artist in residenceShenandoah National Park artist-in-residence Carl Johnson will present two public programs during his residency, one on Oct. 28 and the second one on Oct. 31.

Johnson’s medium is photography.

Friday, Oct. 28

The Friday, Oct. 28 program will be in the auditorium of the visitor center at Big Meadows (mile 51 on Skyline Drive) at 2 p.m.

“From DSLR to mirrorless cameras and smartphones, pretty much everyone has a camera today. Rather than documenting our trips or hikes, how can we put our cameras to better use?,” asked Johnson regarding his program.

He will discuss how we can use photography to form deeper connections with nature, whether it is in our backyard or our favorite national parks.

“These connections can be formed through exploration, discovery, and giving ourselves the time we need,” said Johnson.

Monday, Oct. 31

On Oct. 31, Johnson will present an outdoor program near the visitor center at Big Meadows (mile 51 on Skyline Drive) at 5 p.m.

“We have all seen amazing photos. What they have in common is great use of light and composition. But they didn’t happen by accident. The photographer had to see the image first before it could be created,” Johnson said in a news release.

As Ansel Adams said, ‘You don’t take a photograph, you make it.’

“Seeing and noticing details in the world around you is crucial to making that photograph,” he said.

Join Johnson for an excursion out into the field to learn the importance of observation and visualization in the making of good images.

“I will also offer helpful technical and creative tips on how to use your camera to take better pictures,” he said.

Details

The programs are free.

Attendees will need a Shenandoah National Park entrance permit or pass.

Shenandoah National Park’s artist-in-residence program is funded through donations to the Shenandoah National Park Trust.

For more information, visit https://www.nps.gov/shen

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

