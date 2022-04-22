Shenandoah National Park announces Youth Art Contest for local young artists

The combination of native spring wildflowers and creativity is being celebrated through Shenandoah National Park’s Youth Wildflower Art Contest.

The contest is open to local K-12 students (including home-schooled students) who reside in Albemarle, Augusta, Greene, Madison, Page, Rappahannock, Rockingham, Shenandoah, and Warren counties.

Entries will be accepted online only through May 4 at www.callforentry.org where entrants can also find complete contest rules. Additional information including a wildflower list and photo gallery can be found on the Park’s website at go.nps.gov/yac.

Submissions must be on flat media, and may include acrylic, watercolor, charcoal, pencil, fabric, etc. Artwork should not be matted, mounted, or framed. Photographs, computer-generated, or computer-enhanced artwork will not be accepted. Works will be judged on original design and artistic composition. Judges will select the top entries from each grade level, and one of the top entries will be selected as the “Best in Show.”

For art tips before getting started, be sure to check out the virtual wildflower watercolor workshops with artist Betty Gatewood, also at go.nps.gov/yac.

For more information about the art contest, contact shen_education@nps.gov.

