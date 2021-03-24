Shenandoah National Park announces spring opening dates

Published Wednesday, Mar. 24, 2021, 2:55 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Facilities in Shenandoah National Park are beginning to open and will continue to open throughout the spring.

The park’s two visitor centers are now open with rangers providing information at outdoor contact stations and the Park Stores located inside are open with limited capacity.

They are operating on the following schedules:

Dickey Ridge Visitor Center (mile 4.6 Skyline Drive)

Open Fridays through Tuesdays, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. (closed on Wednesdays and Thursdays), No indoor exhibits or films.

Byrd Visitor Center (mile 51 Skyline Drive)

Open 7 days a week, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., No indoor exhibits or films.

Campgrounds will open on the following schedule:

March 25: Lewis Mountain Campground (mile 57.5)

March 26: Big Meadows Campground (mile 51.2)

May 5: Mathews Arm Campground (mile 22.2), Loft Mountain Campground (mile 79.5), and Dundo Group Campground (mile 83.7)

Picnic Grounds will open on the following schedule:

March 25: Lewis Mountain Picnic Grounds (mile 57.5)

March 26: Big Meadows Picnic Grounds (mile 51.2)

Open year round: Dickey Ridge Picnic Grounds (mile 4.7), Elkwallow Picnic Grounds (mile 24.1), Pinnacles Picnic Grounds (mile 36.7), South River Picnic Grounds (mile 62.8), and Dundo Picnic Grounds (mile 83.7)

The restaurants, lodges, and associated facilities operated by the park concessioner, Delaware North, will open as follows:

March 25: Lewis Mountain Cabins and Campstore (mile 57.5)

March 26: Skyland Resort (mile 41.7 and 42.5)

March 26: Big Meadows Wayside (mile 51.2)

April 1: Elkwallow Wayside (mile 24.0)

April 23: Big Meadows Lodge (mile 51.2)

April 23: Loft Mountain Wayside (mile 79.5)

May 5: Loft Mountain Campstore (mile 79.5)

May 28: Skyland Stables (mile 42.5) and

For more information about planning a trip to Shenandoah National Park, visit www.nps.gov/shen or call the park at (540) 999-3500.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comments