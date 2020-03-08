Shenandoah National Park announces spring opening dates

Shenandoah National Park announced this week that park facilities will begin opening in mid-March and continue to open throughout the spring.

Byrd Visitor Center (Mile 51 Skyline Drive)

March 13 – 22: Open Fridays through Sundays (closed on Mondays through Thursdays)

March 27: Open Thursdays through Mondays (closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays)

Dickey Ridge Visitor Center (mile 4.6 Skyline Drive)

April 3: Open Fridays through Tuesdays (closed on Wednesdays and Thursdays)

Campgrounds will open on the following schedule:

March 26: Lewis Mountain Campground (mile 57.2)

March 27: Big Meadows Campground (mile 51.0)

May 6: Mathews Arm Campground (mile 22.2), Loft Mountain Campground (mile 79.5), and Dundo Group Campground (mile 83.4)

Picnic grounds will open on the following schedule:

March 26: Lewis Mountain Picnic Grounds (mile 57.2)

March 27: Big Meadows Picnic Grounds (mile 51.0)

Open year round: Dickey Ridge Picnic Grounds (mile 4.7), Elkwallow Picnic Grounds (mile 24.0), Pinnacles Picnic Grounds (mile 36.6), South River Picnic Grounds (mile 62.5), and Dundo Picnic Grounds (mile 83.4)

Restaurants, lodges, and associated facilities operated by Delaware North will open as follows:

March 26: Lewis Mountain Cabins and Campstore (mile 57.2)

March 27: Big Meadows Wayside, Shower and Laundry (mile 51.0)

April 3: Elkwallow Wayside (mile 24.0) and Skyland Resort (mile 41.7 or 42.5)

April 10: Skyland Stables (mile 42.5) and Loft Mountain Wayside (mile 79.5)

May 1: Big Meadows Lodge (mile 51.0)

May 6: Loft Mountain Campstore, Showers and Laundry (mile 79.5)

For more information about planning a trip to Shenandoah National Park, visit www.nps.gov/shen or call the park at (540) 999-3500.

