Shenandoah National Park announces reopening of Big Meadows Wayside
Shenandoah National Park Superintendent Jennifer Flynn announced the reopening of Big Meadows Wayside at mile 51 on Skyline Drive.
The popular historic campstore, gift shop, and restaurant has been undergoing renovations since last winter.
“This work has prepared the Wayside for another 50 years of service while retaining the historic fabric of the building,” Flynn said.
Among the most visible changes is the reconfiguration of the interior space. The restaurant has been returned to its historic placement on the meadow side of the building so diners have a view of the iconic Big Meadow.
Other changes include a fire suppression system and an entirely new electrical system. The renovation was completed by the Park’s concessioner Delaware North, Inc. (DNC).
