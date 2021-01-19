Shenandoah National Park announces fee-free days in 2021

Published Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, 6:07 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Shenandoah National Park announced fee-free days for 2021.

“We invite visitors to come and enjoy this beautiful landscape where they have access to numerous recreational and educational opportunities. Shenandoah is a place where people can find refuge and create lasting memories,” Park Superintendent Pat Kenney said.

The entrance fee waiver for the fee-free days does not cover amenity or user fees for activities such as camping or special tours.

Shenandoah National Park’s entrance fee is normally $30 per vehicle, $25 per motorcycle and $15 per individual providing entry for seven consecutive days.

The Shenandoah Annual Pass is $55 providing unlimited entry for one year to the pass owner and passengers in the same vehicle.

The annual $80 America the Beautiful National Parks and Federal Recreational Lands Pass allows unlimited entry to more than 2,000 federal recreation areas, including all national parks.

There are also free or discounted passes available for senior citizens, active duty members of the U.S. military, veterans, Gold Star Families, fourth and fifth grade students, and disabled citizens.

Visit the park’s website for more information on the different types of passes available: www.nps.gov/shen/planyourvisit/fees.htm.

Related

Comments