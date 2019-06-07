Shenandoah National Park announces Fee Free Day on June 15 in honor of Park Neighbor Day

Shenandoah National Park will waive entrance fees for all park visitors on Saturday, June 15, in honor of Park Neighbor Day, an annual event held on the third Saturday of June to honor our neighbors who live in the counties and gateway communities surrounding the Park.

Shenandoah National Park will host a Neighbor Appreciation Festival at the Byrd Visitor Center (mile 51 on Skyline Drive) from 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Visitors are encouraged to stop by to see exhibits displayed by our park neighbors that showcase their wonderful amenities including places to eat, places to stay and places to play. The Park’s partner organizations will also be present to highlight the important activities they undertake to support Shenandoah National Park. There will be local musicians playing every hour. The event will be held rain or shine, but will be cancelled in the event of extreme weather.

Superintendent Jennifer Flynn said, “Shenandoah National Park is a part of the fabric of our communities, providing over $86 million in economic benefit, as well as health benefits and recreational opportunities. The Park’s surrounding communities enrich our lives and our visitors’ experiences with their vibrant downtowns, agritourism, and historical resources, including Civil War battlefields and so much more. We hope many of our neighbors will take advantage of the fee free day to rediscover the park and enjoy the activities offered during Park Neighbor Day.”

Shenandoah National Park’s official concessionaire, Delaware North will welcome park neighbors by providing residents of the surrounding counties with discounts. They will provide a 10% discount on select items in their retail stores and a 10% discount on food and some non-alcoholic beverage items at all their restaurants. Visitors wishing to take advantage of these discounts will be required to provide proof of residency by showing their Virginia driver’s license.

For more information about our special events, go to https://www.nps.gov/shen/planyourvisit/special_events.htm.

