Shenandoah MBA students in China donate PPE

Students and partners in Shenandoah University’s Master of Business Administration–Global Executive Track program in China have conducted a personal protective equipment drive that has sent approximately 3,000 respirator masks and 12,000 surgical masks to Shenandoah University for distribution in the United States to support health care professionals and frontline employees.

Also included in the donation are 50 isolation gowns and 1,250 pairs of surgical gloves.

“We have received an enormous outpouring of support from our partners and students in China, asking to donate respirator masks, surgical masks, gowns and gloves,” said Yvonne Chen, Ph.D., Harry F. Byrd, Jr. School of Business associate dean for global initiatives.

GET-MBA is a 36-credit, 12-month degree program that started in fall 2019 at Shanghai Jiao Tong University (SJTU) in Shanghai, China. Approximately 25 Chinese students enrolled in the first semester. Students are professionals in upper and middle management positions in the tech and financial sectors and ultimately graduate with an MBA from Shenandoah. Faculty from the Harry F. Byrd, Jr. School of Business, led by Dr. Chen, teach the intensive program, along with faculty from SJTU.

The PPE will mostly be donated to Shenandoah University’s healthcare partner institutions to help keep frontline health professionals safe as they care for patients around the region.

A leadership team from the Class of 2020 GET-MBA organized fundraising activities to support the PPE drive.

“Special thanks go to GET-MBA Shanghai student Mr. Ruigang Wong, Mr. John Wong of Yumeng Enterprise (YME), and Mr. Gary Zeng (SU undergraduate student) for their generous support and contributions to this PPE drive,” Dr. Chen said.

Shenandoah recently donated 2,500 hospital masks, including N95 masks, and three ventilators to the local hospital system, Valley Health.

