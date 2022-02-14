Shenandoah man dead, two injured, in head-on crash in Rockingham County

Virginia State Police Trooper J. Joseph is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash in Rockingham County.

The crash occurred Tuesday, Feb. 8, at 6:46 a.m. along Route 602 (East Point Road) near Route 636 (Bethel Church Road) in Rockingham County.

A 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling north on Route 602 when it crossed a double solid yellow centerline and collided head-on with a southbound 2019 Dodge Caravan.

The driver of the Dodge, David L. Chiang, 47, of Shenandoah, died at the scene of the crash as a result of his injuries. Chiang was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Jeep, a 28-year-old male, of Shenandoah, suffered minor injuries in the crash and was transported to UVA Medical Center for treatment. The male was wearing a seatbelt.

A passenger in the Jeep, a 37-year-old male, suffered minor injuries in the crash and was transported to UVA Medical Center for treatment. The male was wearing a seatbelt.

Charges are pending.

The crash remains under investigation.