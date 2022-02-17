Shenandoah LGBTQ Center to host series of inclusive health & wellness fairs

The Shenandoah LGBTQ+ Center is hosting three health and wellness fairs for specific subpopulations of the local LGBTQ+ community.

These inclusive events aim to increase access to healthcare services for the LGBTQ+ population in the Shenandoah Valley. Services available at the fairs include health screenings, adult immunizations, consultations and opportunities for wellness presentations and group social gatherings.

Free COVID-19 vaccines will also be offered.

Specific subpopulations include:

Feb. 27 Health Fair: The aging LGBTQ+ population, ages 55+

The aging LGBTQ+ population, ages 55+ April 24 Health Fair: Transgender and Nonbinary individuals

Transgender and Nonbinary individuals June 26 Health Fair: Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) LGBTQ+ population

“The Shenandoah LGBTQ Center hopes to address and reduce the barriers/access to healthcare for LGBTQIA+ folks living in the Shenandoah Valley while exercising community partnership and outreach,” said Cole Troxell, event director for the Shenandoah LGBTQ+ Center. “We have seen great success in working together to achieve mutual goals.”

Invited Community Partners will span services for mental, physical, and sexual health – and will provide care and resources tailored specifically for the targeted LGBTQ+ subpopulation. Additionally, these events also provide an opportunity for healthcare providers, community organizations, and business to come together and provide tailored care and resources for each of these populations, and encourage dialogue surrounding the health disparities that exist for these communities.

The fairs will take place from 10 a.m. through 3 p.m. on the fifth floor of the Masonic Building (13 West Beverly Street, Staunton).

For more information regarding the Shenandoah LGBTQ+ Center and these health fairs, visit the Facebook event page for the health fairs.

This project is supported by the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, and in partnership with the Central Shenandoah Health District.