Shenandoah LGBTQ+ Center to host Black, Indigenous, People of Color health fair

The Shenandoah LGBTQ+ Center is hosting a health and wellness fair focused primarily on the needs of Black, Indigenous, People of Color LGBTQ+ people on Sunday, June 26 from noon to 3 p.m.

Invited community partners will span services for mental, physical, and sexual health – and will provide care and resources tailored specifically for the targeted LGBTQ+ subpopulation. Additionally, this event provides an opportunity for healthcare providers, community organizations, and business to come together and provide tailored care and resources for each of these populations, and encourage dialogue surrounding the health disparities that exist for these communities.

“The Shenandoah LGBTQ Center hopes to address and reduce the barriers/access to healthcare for LGBTQIA+ folks living in the Shenandoah Valley specifically the Queer BIPOC community during this June Health Fair,” said Cole Troxell, event director. “We experienced huge success with our February & April Fair with a growth in interest from health and wellness community partners and our community!”

Some of the available services include:

Free COVID-19 vaccines and boosters

Rapid REVIVE! Narcan Trainings from 1-3 p.m.

Five-minute chair massages

Rapid HIV and Hepatitis C testing

At-home COVID-19 test kits available while supplies last

In-home HIV test kits available while supplies last

Details

The fair will take place on the fifth floor of the Masonic Building (13 W. Beverly St., Staunton).

For more information regarding the Shenandoah LGBTQ+ Center and these health fairs, visit the Facebook event page for the health fairs.

This project is supported by the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, and in partnership with the Central Shenandoah Health District.

