Shenandoah LGBTQ Center launches Community Health Worker program
The Shenandoah LGBTQ Center has launched a new program aimed at improving health outcomes for the local LGBTQ+ population. The center has hired Emma Neville, MSPH, to lead their new Community Health Worker program.
Neville will work to improve health care navigation, health education and goal setting to improve coordination and access care for the LGBTQ+ community.
“I’m so excited to be joining the Shenandoah LGBTQ Center team to help build a healthier, happier, better supported LGBTQ+ community here in the Valley,” said Neville. “So many LGBTQ+ folks in this community either travel to more urban areas to receive healthcare or are not receiving any at all. My hope is that through this work, we can begin to develop a strong network of competent, affirming, and equitable healthcare providers in the area to elevate the health and wellness of the entire community and stop sending the message that affirmation, care, and support can only be found elsewhere.”
The program is possible thanks to support from an Augusta Health Foundation grant.
According to a news release from the Shenandoah LGBTQ Center, studies and surveys consistently cite health inequities and significant barriers to accessing affirming care. Within the LGBTQ community, studies show that transgender/non-binary, BIPOC, and individuals with lower incomes report even higher rates of disparities. These disparities have been connected to higher rates of depression, anxiety, suicidal ideation, substance misuse, and experiences of physical violence. LGBTQ+ members are also more likely to delay care due to cost or fear of discrimination and are less likely to pursue preventative care.
Neville will work alongside members of the LGBTQ+ community to identify their health-related goals and connect them with health system and community-based resources.
In addition to providing direct client support for connection to services such as STI testing and prevention, mental health supports, and gender-affirming care, the community health worker will serve as liaison and advocate for a safe and inclusive experience for LGBTQ+ patients.
The program hopes to fully assess the landscape of LGBTQ+ affirming medical and mental health providers in the Shenandoah Valley and develop a comprehensive database and referral network.
The Community Health Worker program is open for external referrals.
If you are a member of the LGBTQ+ community hoping to seek resources, health education or to get connected to care, you can book at confidential appointment online at https://www.shenlgbtqcenter.org/book-online.