Shenandoah Hemp Supply hosting Social Distancing 5K
Shenandoah Hemp Supply is offering a Social Distancing 5K to anyone who is looking to stay active during this time of isolation.
All you have to do is like and share @ShenandoahHemp on Facebook, then post a selfie while completing the challenge with the hashtag #SocialDistancing5K now through April 12.
If you can do that, you’ll earn a $10 off promo code to use in their online store, www.doahhemp.com.
UVA Basketball Fans!
Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”
Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”
Buy here.