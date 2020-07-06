Shenandoah Green Chalk Art Festival set for July 11

During COVID-19, so many activities ground to a stop and people found themselves isolated in their homes.

April came and went, and Earth Day Staunton went digital. However, there was always the hope that once the weather warmed up and people could get out and about even if in a limited way, Staunton would still have a chance to recognize Earth Day 2020.

Keeping safety practices in mind, a street art chalk festival seemed just the right activity that would take people of all ages outside to enjoy nature and still be safe from the virus.

The Earth Day Staunton Chalk Art Festival will take place in the Howard Johnson parking lot off Lewis Street on Saturday, July 11. Artists will creat their art from 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

In the wake of recent climate change strikes, and demonstrations for racial equality, judges will be looking for art that shows Harmony: People in Harmony with Nature and People in Harmony with one another.

Shenandoah Green and Earth Day Staunton believe that in order to have a sustainable world, there has to be social and environmental justice. Sustainability is inherently intersectional. Individuals and systems are connected and how they interact with one another is important.

The Earth Day Staunton Chalk Art Festival will have two categories, children and adult. Two winners will be chosen from both categories. Artists are asked to follow safety protocol:

Wear masks while drawing and while talking to people

Spaces allocated in the parking lot will be 6 or more feet apart

Bring your own chalk so there is no cross contamination

When walking around the parking lot, stay six feet or more apart from others and wear a mask.

Chalk art on the pavement will be numbered.Judges will determine winners by 10:30 a.m.

