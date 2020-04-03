Shenandoah County: Route 620 closing April 6 for bridge replacement

A portion of Route 620 (Smith Creek Road) in Shenandoah County is scheduled to close for about eight months beginning Monday, April 6, as contractors replace a low-water bridge over Smith Creek. Route 620 will be closed about 0.2 miles south of the intersection with Route 732 (Cardinal Road) near the town of New Market.

Motorists using Route 620 will follow a roughly eight-mile detour route as follows:

Northbound drivers will go west on Route 211 (Lee Highway), north on Route 11 (Congress Street/Old Valley Pike) and east on Route 732 to return to Route 620.

Southbound drivers will go west on Route 732, south on Route 11 (Old Valley Pike/Congress Street) and east on Route 211 (Lee Highway) to return to Route 620.

This project replaces a 1932 single-lane bridge that is past its service life. The new two-lane bridge will be about three feet higher, which will result in fewer days that the road is closed due to flooding. The new bridge will include railing, which the old structure does not have. Safety will also be improved with the realignment of the new bridge to the existing roadway. Additional information is found at: www.virginiadot.org/projects/staunton/shenandoah_county_-_route_620_smith_creek_road_-_smith_creek_bridge.asp.

The Virginia Department of Transportation on January 20, 2020, awarded a $1,166,028.70 construction contract to National Bridge Builders LLC of Kernersville, N.C. The contract has a fixed completion date of December 18, 2020. All work is weather permitting.

Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR-ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at www.VirginiaDOT.org.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.

