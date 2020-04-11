Shenandoah County: Portion of Route 698 to close for bridge replacement

VDOT will close a portion of Route 698 (Orchard Drive) in Shenandoah County for a bridge replacement project at Mill Creek.

The closure will begin on Monday, April 13 with completion in spring 2021. The bridge is located just west of the intersection with Route 263 (Bryce Boulevard/Orkney Grade) in the town of Mount Jackson.

Motorists can use the following detour:

Northbound drivers: Continue west on Route 263 (Bryce Boulevard/Orkney Grade), then south on Route 614 (South Middle Road), then east on Route 764 (Walker Road), then resume north on Route 698 (Orchard Drive).

Southbound drivers: Turn west onto Route 764 (Walker Road), then north on Route 614 (South Middle Road), then east on Route 263 (Bryce Boulevard/Orkney Grade), then resume south on route 698 (Orchard Drive).

This project replaces a 1932 bridge that has reached the end of its service life. The new bridge will have two 11-foot lanes with three-foot shoulders. The new bridge will be constructed in the same location as the current structure. Additional information can be found at: www.virginiadot.org/projects/staunton/shenandoah_county_8211_route_698_orchard_drive_mill_creek_bridge.asp

A contract valued at $1,329,978.00 was awarded to Fairfield-Echols LLC of Fishersville, Va. in December 2020. The contract has a fixed completion date of June 4, 2021. All work is weather permitting.

Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at www.VirginiaDOT.org.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.

