Shenandoah Community Capital Fund business accelerator accepting applications

Shenandoah Community Capital Fund, formerly Staunton Creative Community Fund, announced this week that it is accepting applications for the third cohort of Startup Shenandoah Valley.

S2V is the region’s hybrid online/in-person incubator program for scalable businesses. Companies selected for S2V will have access to resources, mentors, and investors in and beyond the region.

“I like how [the S2V program] is structured to give me tools each week and how the knowledge is accessible to grow my business in a way that is doable,” said Brian McKee founder of Dryad Cookery and member of S2V’s second cohort. Debbie Irwin, Executive Director of SCCF

“S2V has proven to be a great opportunity for our entrepreneurs to learn and grow their businesses,” said Debbie Irwin, executive director of SCCF. “With the collaborative efforts of our partners across the Shenandoah Valley, we are able to sustain our innovative program and meet the needs of amazing entrepreneurs across the region. The GO Virginia grant we received continues to increase the impact the region’s entrepreneurial ecosystem can have on our local communities.”

Companies selected for the program will receive eight weeks of coaching, beginning Oct. 11. They will also be paired with a mentor and supported in all aspects of running a successful scalable business – including raising capital, recruiting and retaining top talent, marketing, and navigating legal issues, among others.

Most importantly, participants will become part of an invaluable alumni network of the Valley’s best companies and a growing entrepreneurial ecosystem. The program is supported by SCCF’s ecosystem builders, Alex Andrew and Ryan Hall.

“We’ve had some great companies in the first two cohorts and our founders have made remarkable gains as a result of the program,” Andrew said. “This program is already showing the depth of entrepreneurial talent in our region, and we’re excited about the next cohort. In particular, we are very proud of the diversity of our founders – across race, age, gender, industry, and geographic location.”

“S2V will meet businesses where they are and provide solutions for the challenges they are facing,” Andrew said. “This is a hands-on program that will take businesses in our region to the next level.”

Entrepreneurs and companies interested in S2V should begin the application process here. Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis until the Aug. 27 deadline.

The cohort will begin their coursework on Oct. 11.