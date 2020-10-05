Shenandoah alum Brian Maye added to men’s soccer staff

Shenandoah University men’s soccer coach Zack MacDougall announced Monday the addition of Brian Maye to his coaching staff.

Maye, a former captain and four-year standout for SU, joins the staff as an assistant coach after serving as a youth coach with Shenandoah Elite FC and both Loudoun County and Handley high schools.

The Reston native, the first SU men’s soccer player to ever be named ODAC Player of the Week, also spent time working with head women’s coach Liz Pike at her summer camps.

As an undergrad, Maye earned Athletic Director’s List honors multiple times in his career and was a research assistant in exercise science for the spring, 2018 semester.

“I’m so excited to introduce and welcome back Brian Maye to the Shenandoah University men’s soccer family!” MacDougall said. “Brian was a tremendous student-athlete for the men’s soccer program, both on and off the field. His perspective and experiences will be invaluable to our young team. He brings a wealth of knowledge about the game and sports science that will really benefit our program. His passion for the men’s soccer program and the university at large is truly infectious. We can’t wait to have him join us and get started!”

