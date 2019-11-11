ShenanArts ‘Wind In The Willows’: A heartwarming woodland trek

In a spectacular new musical by Oscar-winning screenwriter and creator of Downton Abbey, Julian Fellowes, and Olivier-award winning composer and lyricist George Stiles and Anthony Drewe, ShenanArts brings ‘The Wind In The Willows’ to life beginning Nov. 15.

Tickets are available three ways: online at www.ShenanArts.org ,contacting the Box Office at (540) 712-0001, or by visiting Black Swan Books and Music at 1 E. Beverley St. in Staunton.

Director Anne Taetzsch Fitzgerald shares “There is extraordinary cohesion, chemistry amongst this cast of adults and kids since Day 1 of script. We are absolutely ecstatic about what is happening onstage here and can’t wait to share with audiences of all ages. I can promise you, you are going to have so much fun!”

This riotous comedy follows Mole (Scott Altman), Rat (Matthew Cline-Taskey), Badger (Tarken Davis), and the impulsive Mr. Toad (Jim Josefson), whose insatiable need for speed lands him in serious trouble. With his beloved home under threat from the notorious Chief Weasel (Seth Kislek), and his gang of sinister Wild Wooders, Toad must attempt a daring escape leading to a series of misadventures and a heroic battle to recapture Toad Hall.

Full of humor, wit, and a gorgeous, soaring score under the music direction of Brian Holsopple, Don Roe, and accompanist Marie Masincup. Together with choreography by Mandy Ruckman the audience will embark on this heartwarming journey of friendship as ‘The Wind In The Willows’ is the perfect family event.

Wind In The Willows Show Dates include Nov. 15-17 and 22-24, Fridays and Saturday Shows at 7:00 pm. Sunday matinees start 3:00 pm. ShenanArts at Gypsy Hill Place, 300 Churchville Ave., Staunton.

Production of Wind In The Willows is made possible by Local Sponsors Domino’s Pizza, Redbeard Brewing Company, and Banker’s Trust; and Community Partners Jim Call:Queen City Photography, Cros-B-Crest Farm, and Mill Street Grill.

For additional information about Wind In The Willows, go to www.shenanarts.com or on Facebook: ShenanArts.

