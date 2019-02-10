ShenanArts to present the Tony-Award winning musical “Curtains”

ShenanArts presents the Tony-Award winning murder mystery comedy Curtains, by the creators of Cabaret and Chicago, John Kander and Fred Ebb.

Curtains unfolds backstage at Boston’s Colonial Theatre in 1959, where a new musical could be a Broadway smash, were it not for the presence of its talent-free leading lady. When the hapless star dies on opening night during her curtain call, Lieutenant Frank Cioffi (Zach Koops) arrives on the scene to conduct an investigation. But the lure of the theatre proves irresistible and after unexpected romance blooms for the stage-struck detective, he finds himself just as drawn toward making the show a hit, as he is in solving the murder.

The production stars Zach Koops as Lieutenant Frank Cioffi and Lea Hedrick as producer Carmen Bernstein.

Curtains also stars Elizabeth Brandon as lyricist Georgia Hendricks, Tim Briggs as composer Aaron Fox, Katey Hallock as ambitious understudy Niki Harris and Brian Holsopple as director Christopher Belling.

The cast includes many local favorites John Woodrom (Sidney Bernstein), Addy Obaugh (Bambi Bernet), Brandon Cline-Tasky (Daryl Grady), Kasey Lohr (Jenny Harmon), Gary Wilson (Oscar Shapiro), Randle Green ( Bobby Pepper), Reece Disney Middleton (Jessica Cranshaw), Randy Brooks (Sasha Iljinsky), Scott, Gillman (Randy Dexter), Emil Ljubovic (Harv Fremont), Taeghan Duncan (Mona Page), Kathy Haynes (Arlene Barruca), Emiley Harig (Jane Setler), Erin Trost (Connie Subboutin), Rachel Sites ( Peg Prentice), Ron Shelton (Ronnie Driscoll), Fenton Mock (Russ Cochran), Merab Yeomans (Marjorie Cook), James Mills (Detective O’Farrell).

Tickets for Curtains are on sale at www.shenanarts.org or by calling the stage box office (540-712-0001) on Wednesdays from 1:30-5:30 and Fridays from 10:30-2:30. The box office is located at 300 Churchville Avenue, Staunton.

