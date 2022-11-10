ShenanArts to deliver holiday magic with production of ‘Miracle on 34th Street’

ShenanArts presents “Miracle on 34th Street” performances on two weekends – Dec. 2-4 and 9-11.

The live theatre production is based on the beloved Twentieth Century Fox motion picture of the same name. Set in the 1940s, this family-friendly holiday classic is sure to delight audiences of all ages.

Under the direction of Anne Taetzsch Fitzgerald, the holiday spirit is on full display in this production.

“This time of year is filled with hope and joy,” said Fitzgerald. “There is so much promise and so much cheer. We are delighted to bring a little bit of holiday magic to our community.”

We meet Kris Kringle (David Lusk), an old man in a retirement home who get s a job working for Doris Walker (Cathy Marsh) as Santa for Macy’s. Kris unleashes waves of good will with Macy’s customers and the commercial word of New York City by referring parents to other stores to find exactly the toy their child has asked for.

Seen as deluded and dangerous by Macy’s vocational counselor (Buddy Garrison), who plots to have Kris taken to Bellevue Psychiatric Hospital, Kris ends up in a court competency hearing.

He is defended by Fred Gayley (Jonathan Erdman) who hopes to convince Judge Harper (James Sargent) and the rest of New York that Kris is indeed Santa Claus.

Especially at stake is one little girl’s (Slone Franklin) belief in Santa.

Performances of “Miracle on 34thStreet, a Play” are December 2-4 and 9-11. Friday and Saturday shows start at 7 p.m., Sunday matinees are at 3 p.m.

ShenanArts is located at The Hilltop at 300 Churchville Ave. in Staunton.

Tickets are $12-$19 per person and are available online at shenanarts.org