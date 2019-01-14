Sheltering Arms Institute names CEO

Sheltering Arms Hospital and VCU Health System announced today the appointment of Alan J. Lombardo, FACHE, as chief executive officer of Sheltering Arms Institute – a Joint Venture with VCU Health, effective Feb. 1.

“Alan has an extensive and successful history of executive-level healthcare leadership. He has steered the Veterans Health Administration through bold initiatives,” said Paul Wesolowski, chief operating officer of VCU Health System. “His impressive capabilities are matched by his enthusiasm and passion for developing Sheltering Arms Institute as one of the top rehabilitation facilities in the nation and the patients it will serve,” added Mary Zweifel, president and CEO of Sheltering Arms.

Lombardo currently serves as Interim Medical Center Director and CEO of the Veterans Health Administration in Richmond. Throughout his career, he has held both clinical and leadership positions at Veterans Health Administration facilities across the country. Lombardo earned his bachelor of science in biology from Slippery Rock University in Pennsylvania and his master of science in physical therapy from Shenandoah University.

Additionally, Lombardo holds master’s degrees in healthcare administration and business administration from Army-Baylor University.

Construction is well underway on the new rehabilitation facility situated on 25 acres in the West Creek Medical Park off Broad Street Road, just east of the state Route 288 interchange in Goochland County. The joint venture combines the strengths of both organizations to provide exceptional care for individuals who have survived strokes, spinal cord injuries or brain injuries, as well as those in need of general rehabilitation for various neurological diseases and disorders.

Upon embarking on the joint venture, both partners agreed to consolidate several of their locations into one 114-bed hospital. Sheltering Arms Institute will combine 68 beds from Sheltering Arms’ two inpatient facilities, one on the Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center campus in Hanover County and the other on the Bon Secours St. Francis Medical center campus in Midlothian, and 46 beds from the inpatient facility operated by VCU Health Systems located in downtown Richmond. Decisions are still pending on what will become of the vacated real estate.

All outpatient services for both organizations will operate separately for now and into the foreseeable future. Employees who work at locations that will be closing have the opportunity to be employed by the institute. Mary Zweifel will remain president and CEO of Sheltering Arms Corporation. Sheltering Arms Institute is on schedule to open its doors mid-2020.

