Sheetz launches free meal program for children in need

Sheetz is launching a new Kidz Meal Bagz program providing free food to help children and families in need as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meal Bagz will be available all day starting Thursday, April 2 and will include a turkey sandwich, chips and a drink.

The Main Street Waynesboro location is among those participating in the program.

A full list of participating locations can be found here.

Families interested in taking advantage of the free Kidz Meal Bagz program should go to participating Sheetz locations and ask an employee at the register for a meal. Families will be offered one bag per child. Meals will be available daily while supplies last.

“The spread of COVID-19 and subsequent school closures has left many children across the communities we serve without a reliable food source,” said Travis Sheetz, President & COO of Sheetz, Inc. “It is our hope Sheetz’s Kidz Meal Bagz program will make a small difference and provide nourishment to those in need during these uncertain times.”

The Kidz Meal Bagz program will be available at 294 stores across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Ohio, North Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia. The program will start April 2, 2020 and be available for a period of two weeks at which time it will be reevaluated based on community need.

