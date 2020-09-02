Shay Quintin brought in as EMU men’s soccer graduate assistant
Long-time EMU men’s soccer coach Roger Mast has announced the hiring of Shay Quintin as his program’s new graduate assistant.
Quintin recently graduated from Messiah University after a stellar career with the powerful soccer program. He earned a starting role as a freshman, collecting 77 starts in 80 games as a defender for the Falcons.
As a senior, Quintin assisted on the late game-winning goal when Messiah beat EMU 2-1 in Harrisonburg. He was a three-time all-conference honoree, highlighted by earning all-region and scholar all-American awards in 2019.