Shawn Camp joins George Mason Baseball coaching staff

George Mason baseball head coach Bill Brown announced Wednesday that Patriots’ alum Shawn Camp will join the staff as pitching coach.

Camp, a Fairfax native, brings a wealth of experience to the Patriot program, which includes stints with five Major League Baseball clubs.

“I am incredibly excited to have Shawn coming back home, it is a great day for Mason Baseball,” Brown said. “He has a passion for teaching the art of pitching and his impact will be obvious from day one with our pitching staff. Shawn has had an impressive Major League career and will now bring a resume and expertise that is very unique to a college program. Having Shawn join our staff will also have an immediate impact on recruiting as he has developed numerous relationships with Washington, D.C. area high school and travel ball coaches. His credentials bring immediate credibility in the baseball world and his addition to our staff instantly changes the trajectory of Mason Baseball.”

A catcher in high school at James W. Robinson, Camp converted to a pitcher while at Mason and played for the Patriots from 1995 through 1997. He was selected in the 16th round of the 1997 Major League Baseball Draft by the San Diego Padres and played professionally from 1997-2014 for nine different organizations.

Camp played 11 seasons in the majors, appearing in 541 major league games for the Kansas City Royals, Tampa Bay Devil Rays, Toronto Blue Jays, Chicago Cubs and Philadelphia Phillies. He finished his career with a 29-33 record, 12 saves and compiled 405 career strikeouts. Camp led MLB with a career-high 80 appearances for the Cubs during the 2012 season.

“I am extremely excited to reunite with coach Brown and the George Mason University Baseball staff,” Camp said. “Coach Brown was a huge influence on my career as a young athlete and taught me from an early age the importance of hard work and dedication to the game of baseball. I was truly blessed to play 18 years of professional baseball and spend 11 seasons in the Major Leagues. With my experience in the game and to be able to teach collegiate players the lessons I learned is something I am looking forward to.”

Camp ranks among the top-15 in Mason program history in numerous categories. He holds Mason all-time record for strikeouts per nine innings (9.21), is tied for sixth in lowest opponent batting average (.258) and is tied for eighth in saves (7). Camp also ranks ninth in Mason program history in both winning percentage (.636) and complete games (7), 11th in strikeouts (175), 14th in wins (15) and 15th in appearances (53).

The Shawn Camp Baseball Academy has developed numerous players that have gone on to play collegiately and professionally, including Jake Agnos and Nick Wells.

