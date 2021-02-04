Share your feedback on transportation in Crozet: Crozet Master Plan Update

Albemarle County has been exploring alongside the Crozet community how to best reflect the community’s vision for future development in the latest update to the Crozet Master Plan.

This month, county officials are focused on sharing the draft transportation recommendations that have been developed based on feedback gathered over the past 15 months.

The draft guiding principle for the transportation chapter is to “create a multimodal transportation network that is safe and accessible for all community members, regardless of age, race, income and ability.”

Community feedback will be shared with the Planning Commission and Board of Supervisors as part of the review process. The Board of Supervisors will provide final direction and approval on the Crozet Master Plan.

Details

The questionnaire will be open through Feb. 19.

You may also submit your comments directly to Rachel Falkenstein, Planning Manager rfalkenstein@albemarle.org.

