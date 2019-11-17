Shakespeare on the Lawn announces Fall Reading Series event

Shakespeare on the Lawn will be putting on a production of selected scenes from Shakespeare’s best-loved plays at New Dominion Bookshop in Charlottesville on Friday, Nov. 22, at 7 p.m.

The production will be directed by UVA second-year student Lydia Smith. This event will be free and open to the public.

Shakespeare on the Lawn is a student-run theatre troupe at the University of Virginia. Since its founding in 1995, SotL has provided free, quality theatre to the University and Charlottesville community through numerous plays produced each year on and around the University grounds.

About New Dominion Bookshop

Serving Albemarle and Central Virginia since 1924, New Dominion Bookshop is the oldest independent bookseller in Virginia. Located in Historic Downtown Charlottesville, New Dominion is a general trade bookshop that serves as the hub for readings and other literary events in the community. For more information, visit ndbookshop.com.

