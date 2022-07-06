Severe thunderstorm warning, flood watch in effect for region
The National Weather Service in Sterling has issued a severe thunderstorm warning until 4:45 p.m. for a number of counties and cities in Western and Central Virginia.
The warning includes the counties of Albemarle, Nelson and Augusta, and the cities of Staunton and Waynesboro. Areas impacted could include Stuarts Draft, Sherando, Wintergreen, Afton, Fishersville, Lyndhurst, Nellysford, Hermitage, Batesville, Mint Spring and Afton Mountain.
A severe thunderstorm was located over Staunton at 4:05 p.m. moving southeast at 20 mph.
In addition to the severe thunderstorm warning, a flood watch is also in effect for the region through late tonight. The Weather Service warns that excessive rainfall is possible for portions of Virginia including the counties of Albemarle, Augusta, Greene, Nelson, Page, Rockingham, and Shenandoah.
For more information, visit forecast.weather.gov