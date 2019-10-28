Several Cavaliers advance at ITA Atlantic Regional

Three members of the UVA women’s tennis team advanced to the quarterfinals in singles at the ITA Atlantic Regional on Sunday, while a pair of doubles teams punched their ticket to the semifinals.

Competition at the event continues on Monday with the doubles semifinals and finals, while the singles quarterfinals will also be played. Matches are scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. with the doubles semifinals. Singles quarterfinals will then be played following those matches before the doubles championship later in the day.

In singles play, junior Vivian Glozman (Bellevue, Wash.), sophomore Amber O’Dell (New Milford, N.J.) and freshman Natasha Subhash (Fairfax, Va.) all won two matches on Sunday to advance to the quarterfinals.

In doubles action, the tandems of Subhash and junior Rosie Johanson (Vancouver, British Colombia), and O’Dell and sophomore Sofia Munera (Pereira, Colombia) advanced to the semifinals.

Players are competing for a spot in the upcoming Oracle ITA Fall National Championships to be played in Newport Beach, Calif., from Nov. 6-10.

Singles

R32: Sofia Munera def. Nina Sorkin (VT) – 7-6 (6), 6-3

R32: Vivian Glozman def. Emily Dunbar (UR) – 1-6, 6-3, 6-1

R32: Amber O’Dell def. Nika Kozar (VT) – 6-4, 6-3

R32: Camille Favero def. Rosie Cheng (W&M) – 7-6 (4), 6-4

R32: Chloe Gullickson def. Gabriela Davidescu (VCU) – 7-6 (2), 4-6, 6-4

R32: Natasha Subhash def. Daniela Voloh (JMU) – 6-0, 6-2

R16: Paola Delgado (VCU) def. Sofia Munera – 6-4, 7-5

R16: Vivian Glozman def. Anna Smith (Marshall) – 6-2, 5-7, 6-3

R16: Amber O’Dell def. Kalani Soli (LU) – 6-3, 4-6, 6-4

R16: Holly Hutchinson (ODU) def. Camille Favero (6-3, 6-1

R16: G. O’Corman (PSU) def. Chloe Gullickson – 3-6, 6-4, 6-3

R16: Natasha Subhash def. A. Bovolskaya (WVU) – 6-1, 6-0

Conso: Hunter Bleser def. Kanako Yano (VCU) – 6-1, 6-4

Doubles

QF: Johanson/Subhash def. Dankanych/Smith (Marshall) – 8-0

QF: Munera/O’Dell def. Courteau/Lyman (WVU) – 8-5

QF: Biran/Viktorovich (ODU) def. Glozman/Gullickson – 8-7 (4)

