Seven-run third pushes Altoona past Richmond

The Richmond Flying Squirrels could not overcome a seven-run third inning by the Altoona Curve, falling, 8-3 on Saturday at The Diamond in front of 6,475 fans.

After taking a 1-0 lead in the second inning against left-hander Sandro Cabrera (Loss, 0-1), Altoona (15-13) brought in seven runs in the third inning on three hits and six walks. Cabrera loaded the bases on two walks and a single and then walked Hunter Owen to force in the first run of the frame.

Richmond (10-16) right-hander Chase Johnson entered in relief of Cabrera, but walked three of the first four batters he faced to load the bases for Alfredo Reyes. In his second plate appearance of the inning, Reyes singled to drive in another run before Bralin Jackson laced an automatic double to bring home two more and give the Curve an 8-0 lead.

The Flying Squirrels battled back in the fourth against left-hander Cam Vieaux (Win, 1-2). After Levi Michael walked to start the inning, singles from Dylan Davis and Johneshwy Fargas brought him around as Richmond’s first run.

Heath Quinn led off the fifth inning as a pinch-hitter for Johnson and smacked a solo home run over the left field fence on the second pitch he saw to cut the deficit to six. Later in the inning, Jalen Miller walked, stole second and eventually scored on a wild pitch to make it an 8-3 game. Richmond might have scored more runs in the fifth, but Jacob Heyward was thrown out at the plate to end the inning trying to score on a double by Davis.

Right-hander Melvin Adon shined for the Flying Squirrels in relief, tossing 2.2 innings of shutout baseball with five strikeouts. Every fastball Adon threw registered at over 100 mph on the radar gun.

Relievers Jake Brentz and Blake Cederlind finished the game for Altoona, combining to shut out Richmond over the final four innings.

The Flying Squirrels wrap up their series with the Altoona Curve on Sunday, when left-handerConner Menez (1-1, 2.49 ERA) faces right-hander Scooter Hightower (1-2, 4.63 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. and coverage begins with the Flying Squirrels Pregame Warmup at 12:35.

Every Sunday in Funnville, families are invited down to the field to play catch in the outfield from 12:15-12:35 p.m., presented by Nesquik. Fans can enter the field through the Section 107-108 field gate near the first base dugout. Kids 14 and younger can run the bases following Friday and Sunday home games (except May 19) in Funnville, presented by Richmond Family Magazine. Kids who want to run the bases are asked the line up at the Section 107-108 field gate near the first base dugout at the conclusion of the game.

Tickets are on sale now for the 2019 Eastern League All-Star Week presented by Genworth. The All-Star Week festivities begin on Sunday, July 7 with Mayor Levar Stoney’s All-Star Week Kickoff on Brown’s Island, followed by the All-Star Country Music Jam on Monday, July 8, headlined by Big & Rich with special guests Cowboy Troy and DJ Sinister at Virginia Credit Union LIVE! at Richmond Raceway. The Celebrity Home Run Derby is Tuesday, July 9 and the festivities wrap up with the 2019 Eastern League All-Star Game on Wednesday, July 10.

For tickets or more information, call 804-359-3866 (FUNN), visit SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets or stop by the Flying Squirrels box office.

