Seven CAAR members inducted into 2017 Virginia REALTORS® Honor Society

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

Seven Charlottesville Area Association of REALTORS® members were inducted into the 2017 Virginia REALTORS® Honor Society during a ceremony at the Holiday Inn Charlottesville – University Area on Oct. 4.

To be inducted into the Virginia REALTORS® Honor Society, honorees must hold local, state, and national leadership roles; participate in annual meetings; belong to other real estate institutes, societies, and councils; and contribute to projects that benefit their local community.

Congratulations to the following members (left to right):

CAAR 2018 President Arleen Yobs, Nest Realty Group

Kathy Markwood, Roy Wheeler Realty – Greene

Kim Armstrong, Gayle Harvey Real Estate, Inc.

Rives Bailey, Montague Miller & Co. – Westfield

Sasha Farmer, Story House Real Estate

Donna Patton, Keller Williams Alliance – Charlottesville

CAAR 2018 President-Elect Tele Jenifer, Real Estate III – North (not pictured)

On behalf of CAAR, we would like to congratulate these members on this commendable achievement.

About CAAR



The Charlottesville Area Association of REALTORS® serves more than 1,300 real estate professionals and affiliate members throughout the City of Charlottesville and the counties of Albemarle, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, and Nelson. Widely recognized as the leading voice for real estate in Central Virginia since 1925, CAAR members bring professionalism and high ethical standards to every business transaction. The Association advocates for the protection of private property rights and provides tools and technology for members to achieve expertise in serving the needs of customers and clients. The CAAR membership is committed to enriching the region’s neighborhoods by engaging in a variety of educational programs as well as community service events each year.

Related

News From Around the Web

Shop Google

Comment