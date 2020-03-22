Seth Towns chooses Ohio State: Analysis from a UVA perspective

Published Sunday, Mar. 22, 2020, 12:31 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Harvard grad transfer guard Seth Towns is headed to Ohio State, picking the Buckeyes from a group of seven finalists that included reigning national champ Virginia.

Not the biggest loss, despite what you’d been led to believe.

Towns, a 6’7” sharpshooter, missed the past two seasons with knee injuries, after being named the Ivy League Player of the Year in 2018, upon averaging 16.0 points and 5.7 rebounds per game and shooting 44.1 percent from three-point range.

Towns is a Columbus, Ohio, native, and it had seemed from early in his re-recruitment that Ohio State would be the frontrunner.

Honestly, it’s hard to see where he would have fit in, in terms of the 2020-2021 rotation.

Virginia returns three starters – Kihei Clark, Tomas Woldetensae and Jay Huff – with reserves Casey Morsell, Kody Stattmann and Francisco Caffaro also expected back.

Sam Hauser, a 6’9” stretch four, almost certainly factors in as a starter next season, and then you have to throw into the equation the addition of the nation’s 12th-rated recruiting class, which features three four-star players – guards Jabri Abdur-Rahim, Reece Beekman and Carson McCorkle.

Oh, and there’s one other four-star, from the Class of 2019, 6’11” center Kadin Shedrick, who redshirted this past season.

So, that’s already 11 guys, and coach Tony Bennett usually goes with an eight-man rotation.

Towns, no doubt a talented player, though there is uncertainty over his knee issues.

The depth already in the pipeline would mean if he’d picked Virginia, he’d have to compete for minutes, likely with Hauser, Woldetensae, Stattmann and Abdur-Rahim.

At least he didn’t end up at Duke.

Story by Chris Graham

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”