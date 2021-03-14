Seth Megginson’s March 14 update on 2021 NCAA Tournament Bracketology
AFP resident bracketologist Seth Megginson offers his latest update on the 2021 NCAA Tournament field.
Top 4 Seeds
1. Gonzaga 2. Baylor 3. Illinois 4. Michigan
Region 1
1. Gonzaga* V 16. Norfolk State */ Mount Saint Mary’s*
8. Oklahoma V 9. Florida
5. Creighton V 12. Winthrop*
4. FSU* V 13. North Texas*
6. LSU V 11. Syracuse/UCLA
3. Texas* V 14. East Washington State*
7. UNC V 10. VCU
2. Iowa V 15. Grand Canyon *
Region 4
1. Michigan V 16. Oral Roberts*
8. UCONN V 9. Virginia Tech
5. Texas Tech V 12. Georgetown*
4. UVA V 13. UNC Greensboro*
6. Wisconsin V 11. Louisville
3. Kansas V 14. Abilene Christian*
7. BYU V Loyola Chicago*
2. Alabama* V 15. Iona *
Region 2
1. Baylor V 16. Texas Southern*/ Appalachian State*
8. San Diego State* V 9. Rutgers
5. Villanova V 12. UC Santa Barbra
4. Purdue V 13. Ohio*
6. USC V 11. Michigan State
3. Arkansas V Morehead State*
7. Clemson V 10. Saint Bonaventure*
2. Ohio State V 15. Drexel*
Region 3
1. Illinois* V 16. Hartford*
8. Oregon V 9. Georgia Tech*
5. Tennessee V 12. Oregon State*
4. West Virginia V 13. Liberty*
6. Colorado V 11. Drake/Saint Louis
3. Oklahoma State V 14. Colgate*
7. Missouri V 10. Maryland
2. Houston V 15. Cleveland State*
The * indicates conference winner/leader
Last Four In
Syracuse
UCLA
Drake
Saint Louis
First Four Out
Wichita State
Utah State
Colorado State
Boise State
Next Four Out
Xavier
Western Kentucky
Duke
Seton Hall