first bank  

Seth Megginson’s March 14 update on 2021 NCAA Tournament Bracketology

Augusta Free Press

Published Sunday, Mar. 14, 2021, 10:36 am

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

basketball covid-19
(© ronniechua – stock.adobe.com)

AFP resident bracketologist Seth Megginson offers his latest update on the 2021 NCAA Tournament field.

Top 4 Seeds

1. Gonzaga 2. Baylor 3. Illinois 4. Michigan

Region 1

1. Gonzaga* V 16. Norfolk State */ Mount Saint Mary’s*
8. Oklahoma V 9. Florida
5. Creighton V 12. Winthrop*
4. FSU* V 13. North Texas*
6. LSU V 11. Syracuse/UCLA
3. Texas* V 14. East Washington State*
7. UNC V 10. VCU
2. Iowa V 15. Grand Canyon *

Region 4

1. Michigan V 16. Oral Roberts*
8. UCONN V 9. Virginia Tech
5. Texas Tech V 12. Georgetown*
4. UVA V 13. UNC Greensboro*
6. Wisconsin V 11. Louisville
3. Kansas V 14. Abilene Christian*
7. BYU V Loyola Chicago*
2. Alabama* V 15. Iona *

Region 2

1. Baylor V 16. Texas Southern*/ Appalachian State*
8. San Diego State* V 9. Rutgers
5. Villanova V 12. UC Santa Barbra
4. Purdue V 13. Ohio*
6. USC V 11. Michigan State
3. Arkansas V Morehead State*
7. Clemson V 10. Saint Bonaventure*
2. Ohio State V 15. Drexel*

Region 3

1. Illinois* V 16. Hartford*
8. Oregon V 9. Georgia Tech*
5. Tennessee V 12. Oregon State*
4. West Virginia V 13. Liberty*
6. Colorado V 11. Drake/Saint Louis
3. Oklahoma State V 14. Colgate*
7. Missouri V 10. Maryland
2. Houston V 15. Cleveland State*

The * indicates conference winner/leader

Last Four In

Syracuse
UCLA
Drake
Saint Louis

First Four Out

Wichita State
Utah State
Colorado State
Boise State

Next Four Out

Xavier
Western Kentucky
Duke
Seton Hall


augusta free press news
augusta free press news


Comments