Seth Megginson’s March 13 update on 2021 NCAA Tournament Bracketology

AFP resident bracketologist Seth Megginson offers his latest update on the 2021 NCAA Tournament field.

Top 4 Seeds

1. Gonzaga 2. Baylor 3. Michigan 4. Illinois

Region 1

1. Gonzaga* V 16. Norfolk State */ Mount Saint Mary’s*

8. Florida V 9. Virginia Tech

5. Villanova V 12. UC Santa Barbara*

4. FSU* V 13. Winthrop*

6. Clemson V 11. Michigan State

3. Texas* V 14. Grand Canyon*

7. Oklahoma V 10. VCU

2. Iowa V 15. Drexel*

Region 4

1. Illinois V 16. Iona*

8. LSU V 9. Loyola Chicago*

5. Colorado* V 12. Wichita State*

4. West Virginia V 13. UNC Greensboro*

6. Wisconsin V 11. UCLA/Utah State

3. Kansas V 14. Colgate*

7. UNC V Saint Bonaventure*

2. Alabama* V 15. Oral Roberts *

Region 2

1. Baylor V 16. Appalachian State*/Prairie View A&M

8. Oregon V 9. Rutgers

5. Creighton* V 12. Western Kentucky*

4. Purdue V 13. Liberty*

6. Texas Tech V 11. Louisville

3. Houston V East Washington State*

7. Missouri V 10. Georgia Tech

2. Ohio State V 15. Cleveland State*

Region 3

1. Michigan* V 16. Hartford*

8. San Diego State* V UCONN

5. Tennessee V 12. Drake/Saint Louis

4. UVA V 13. Buffalo*

6. USC V 11. Syracuse

3. Arkansas V 14. Morehead State*

7. BYU V 10. Maryland

2. Oklahoma State V 15. Nicholls State*

The * indicates conference winner/leader

Last Four In

UCLA

Utah State

Drake

Saint Louis

First Four Out

Colorado State

Xavier

Boise State

Ole Miss

Next Four Out

Seton Hall

Memphis

Duke

Saint John’s

