Seth Megginson’s March 13 update on 2021 NCAA Tournament Bracketology

Augusta Free Press

Published Saturday, Mar. 13, 2021, 11:07 am

AFP resident bracketologist Seth Megginson offers his latest update on the 2021 NCAA Tournament field.

Top 4 Seeds

1. Gonzaga 2. Baylor 3. Michigan 4. Illinois

Region 1

1. Gonzaga* V 16. Norfolk State */ Mount Saint Mary’s*
8. Florida V 9. Virginia Tech
5. Villanova V 12. UC Santa Barbara*
4. FSU* V 13. Winthrop*
6. Clemson V 11. Michigan State
3. Texas* V 14. Grand Canyon*
7. Oklahoma V 10. VCU
2. Iowa V 15. Drexel*

Region 4

1. Illinois V 16. Iona*
8. LSU V 9. Loyola Chicago*
5. Colorado* V 12. Wichita State*
4. West Virginia V 13. UNC Greensboro*
6. Wisconsin V 11. UCLA/Utah State
3. Kansas V 14. Colgate*
7. UNC V Saint Bonaventure*
2. Alabama* V 15. Oral Roberts *

Region 2

1. Baylor V 16. Appalachian State*/Prairie View A&M
8. Oregon V 9. Rutgers
5. Creighton* V 12. Western Kentucky*
4. Purdue V 13. Liberty*
6. Texas Tech V 11. Louisville
3. Houston V East Washington State*
7. Missouri V 10. Georgia Tech
2. Ohio State V 15. Cleveland State*

Region 3

1. Michigan* V 16. Hartford*
8. San Diego State* V UCONN
5. Tennessee V 12. Drake/Saint Louis
4. UVA V 13. Buffalo*
6. USC V 11. Syracuse
3. Arkansas V 14. Morehead State*
7. BYU V 10. Maryland
2. Oklahoma State V 15. Nicholls State*

The * indicates conference winner/leader

Last Four In

UCLA
Utah State
Drake
Saint Louis

First Four Out

Colorado State
Xavier
Boise State
Ole Miss

Next Four Out

Seton Hall
Memphis
Duke
Saint John’s


