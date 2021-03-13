Seth Megginson’s March 13 update on 2021 NCAA Tournament Bracketology
AFP resident bracketologist Seth Megginson offers his latest update on the 2021 NCAA Tournament field.
Top 4 Seeds
1. Gonzaga 2. Baylor 3. Michigan 4. Illinois
Region 1
1. Gonzaga* V 16. Norfolk State */ Mount Saint Mary’s*
8. Florida V 9. Virginia Tech
5. Villanova V 12. UC Santa Barbara*
4. FSU* V 13. Winthrop*
6. Clemson V 11. Michigan State
3. Texas* V 14. Grand Canyon*
7. Oklahoma V 10. VCU
2. Iowa V 15. Drexel*
Region 4
1. Illinois V 16. Iona*
8. LSU V 9. Loyola Chicago*
5. Colorado* V 12. Wichita State*
4. West Virginia V 13. UNC Greensboro*
6. Wisconsin V 11. UCLA/Utah State
3. Kansas V 14. Colgate*
7. UNC V Saint Bonaventure*
2. Alabama* V 15. Oral Roberts *
Region 2
1. Baylor V 16. Appalachian State*/Prairie View A&M
8. Oregon V 9. Rutgers
5. Creighton* V 12. Western Kentucky*
4. Purdue V 13. Liberty*
6. Texas Tech V 11. Louisville
3. Houston V East Washington State*
7. Missouri V 10. Georgia Tech
2. Ohio State V 15. Cleveland State*
Region 3
1. Michigan* V 16. Hartford*
8. San Diego State* V UCONN
5. Tennessee V 12. Drake/Saint Louis
4. UVA V 13. Buffalo*
6. USC V 11. Syracuse
3. Arkansas V 14. Morehead State*
7. BYU V 10. Maryland
2. Oklahoma State V 15. Nicholls State*
The * indicates conference winner/leader
Last Four In
UCLA
Utah State
Drake
Saint Louis
First Four Out
Colorado State
Xavier
Boise State
Ole Miss
Next Four Out
Seton Hall
Memphis
Duke
Saint John’s