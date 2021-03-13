Seth Megginson’s March 12 update on 2021 NCAA Tournament Bracketology

AFP resident bracketologist Seth Megginson offers his latest update on the 2021 NCAA Tournament field.

Top 4 Seeds

1.Gonzaga 2. Baylor 3. Michigan 4. Illinois

Region 1

1. Gonzaga* V 16. North Carolina A&T*/ Mount Saint Mary’s*

8. Florida V 9. Virginia Tech

5. Villanova V 12. Toledo*

4. FSU* V 13. UC Santa Barba*

6. Clemson V 11. Michigan State

3. Kansas V 14. Grand Canyon*

7. Oklahoma V 10. VCU

2. Iowa V 15. Drexel*

Region 4

1. Illinois V 16. Hartford*

8. LSU V 9. Loyola Chicago*

5. Colorado V 12. Wichita State*

4. West Virginia V 13. UNC Greensboro*

6. Wisconsin V 11. UCLA/Colorado State

3. Oklahoma State V 14. Colgate*

7. BYU V Saint Bonaventure*

2. Alabama* V 15. Oral Roberts *

Region 2

1. Baylor* V 16. St. Peters*/ Appalachian State*

8. UNC V 9. Rutgers

5. Creighton V 12. Western Kentucky*

4. Purdue V 13. Winthrop*

6. Texas Tech V 11. Louisville

3. Arkansas V Southern Utah*

7. Oregon* V 10. Georgia Tech

2. Ohio State V 15. Cleveland State*

Region 3

1. Michigan* V 16. Prairie View A&M*

8. San Diego State* V UCONN

5. Tennessee V 12. Drake/Saint Louis

4. UVA V 13. Liberty*

6. USC V 11. Syracuse

3. Texas V 14. Morehead State*

7. Missouri V 10. Maryland

2. Houston V 15. Nicholls State*

The * indicates conference winner/leader

Last Four In

UCLA

Colorado State

Drake

Saint Louis

First Four Out

Utah State

Xavier

Boise State

Seton Hall

Next Four Out

Ole Miss

Duke

SMU

Memphis

