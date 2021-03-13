first bank  

Seth Megginson’s March 12 update on 2021 NCAA Tournament Bracketology

Augusta Free Press

Published Friday, Mar. 12, 2021, 7:05 pm

basketball covid-19
(© satyrenko – stock.adobe.com)

AFP resident bracketologist Seth Megginson offers his latest update on the 2021 NCAA Tournament field.

Top 4 Seeds

1.Gonzaga 2. Baylor 3. Michigan 4. Illinois

Region 1

1. Gonzaga* V 16. North Carolina A&T*/ Mount Saint Mary’s*
8. Florida V 9. Virginia Tech
5. Villanova V 12. Toledo*
4. FSU* V 13. UC Santa Barba*
6. Clemson V 11. Michigan State
3. Kansas V 14. Grand Canyon*
7. Oklahoma V 10. VCU
2. Iowa V 15. Drexel*

Region 4

1. Illinois V 16. Hartford*
8. LSU V 9. Loyola Chicago*
5. Colorado V 12. Wichita State*
4. West Virginia V 13. UNC Greensboro*
6. Wisconsin V 11. UCLA/Colorado State
3. Oklahoma State V 14. Colgate*
7. BYU V Saint Bonaventure*
2. Alabama* V 15. Oral Roberts *

Region 2

1. Baylor* V 16. St. Peters*/ Appalachian State*
8. UNC V 9. Rutgers
5. Creighton V 12. Western Kentucky*
4. Purdue V 13. Winthrop*
6. Texas Tech V 11. Louisville
3. Arkansas V Southern Utah*
7. Oregon* V 10. Georgia Tech
2. Ohio State V 15. Cleveland State*

Region 3

1. Michigan* V 16. Prairie View A&M*
8. San Diego State* V UCONN
5. Tennessee V 12. Drake/Saint Louis
4. UVA V 13. Liberty*
6. USC V 11. Syracuse
3. Texas V 14. Morehead State*
7. Missouri V 10. Maryland
2. Houston V 15. Nicholls State*

The * indicates conference winner/leader

Last Four In

UCLA
Colorado State
Drake
Saint Louis

First Four Out

Utah State
Xavier
Boise State
Seton Hall

Next Four Out

Ole Miss
Duke
SMU
Memphis


