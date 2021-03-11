Seth Megginson’s March 11 update on 2021 NCAA Tournament Bracketology

AFP resident bracketologist Seth Megginson offers his latest update on the 2021 NCAA Tournament field.

Top 4 Seeds

1. Gonzaga 2. Baylor 3. Michigan 4. Illinois

Region 1

1. Gonzaga* V 16. North Carolina A&T*/ Mount Saint Mary’s*

8. Florida V 9. UNC

5. Texas Tech V 12. Toledo*

4. UVA* V 13. UC Santa Barba*

6. USC V 11. Georgia Tech

3. Houston V 14. Grand Canyon*

7. Missouri V 10. Maryland

2. Iowa V 15. Drexel*

Region 4

1. Illinois V 16. Hartford*

8. Oregon* V 9. Loyola Chicago*

5. Colorado V 12. Wichita State*

4. Texas V 13. UNC Greensboro*

6. Tennessee V 11. Louisville

3. Kansas V 14. Colgate*

7. San Diego State* V 10. Michigan State

2. Alabama* V 15. Oral Roberts *

Region 2

1. Baylor* V 16. St. Peters*/ Appalachian State*

8. Virginia Tech V 9. Rutgers

5. Creighton V 12. Western Kentucky*

4. Purdue V 13. Winthrop*

6. Clemson V 11 VCU

3. Arkansas V Southern Utah*

7. BYU V 10. UCLA

2. Ohio State V 15. Cleveland State*

Region 3

1. Michigan* V 16. Prairie View A&M*

8. LSU V UCONN

5. FSU V 12. Boise State/Drake

4. Oklahoma State V 13. Liberty*

6. Oklahoma V 11. Syracuse/ Colorado State

3. Villanova* V 14. Morehead State*

7. Wisconsin V 10. Saint Bonaventure*

2. West Virginia V 15. Nicholls State*

The * indicates conference winner/leader

Last Four In

Syracuse

Colorado State

Boise State

Drake

First Four Out

Utah State

Xavier

St. Louis

Seton Hall

Next Four Out

Duke

St. Johns

Ole Miss

SMU

