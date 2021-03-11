first bank  

Seth Megginson’s March 11 update on 2021 NCAA Tournament Bracketology

Published Thursday, Mar. 11, 2021, 11:37 am

AFP resident bracketologist Seth Megginson offers his latest update on the 2021 NCAA Tournament field.

Top 4 Seeds

1. Gonzaga 2. Baylor 3. Michigan 4. Illinois

Region 1

1. Gonzaga* V 16. North Carolina A&T*/ Mount Saint Mary’s*
8. Florida V 9. UNC
5. Texas Tech V 12. Toledo*
4. UVA* V 13. UC Santa Barba*
6. USC V 11. Georgia Tech
3. Houston V 14. Grand Canyon*
7. Missouri V 10. Maryland
2. Iowa V 15. Drexel*

Region 4

1. Illinois V 16. Hartford*
8. Oregon* V 9. Loyola Chicago*
5. Colorado V 12. Wichita State*
4. Texas V 13. UNC Greensboro*
6. Tennessee V 11. Louisville
3. Kansas V 14. Colgate*
7. San Diego State* V 10. Michigan State
2. Alabama* V 15. Oral Roberts *

Region 2

1. Baylor* V 16. St. Peters*/ Appalachian State*
8. Virginia Tech V 9. Rutgers
5. Creighton V 12. Western Kentucky*
4. Purdue V 13. Winthrop*
6. Clemson V 11 VCU
3. Arkansas V Southern Utah*
7. BYU V 10. UCLA
2. Ohio State V 15. Cleveland State*

Region 3

1. Michigan* V 16. Prairie View A&M*
8. LSU V UCONN
5. FSU V 12. Boise State/Drake
4. Oklahoma State V 13. Liberty*
6. Oklahoma V 11. Syracuse/ Colorado State
3. Villanova* V 14. Morehead State*
7. Wisconsin V 10. Saint Bonaventure*
2. West Virginia V 15. Nicholls State*

The * indicates conference winner/leader

Last Four In

Syracuse
Colorado State
Boise State
Drake

First Four Out

Utah State
Xavier
St. Louis
Seton Hall

Next Four Out

Duke
St. Johns
Ole Miss
SMU


