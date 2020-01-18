Seth Megginson: Premiere League Matchday 23

Normally when we do these previews we try to break down as many matchups as possible, but right now Liverpool are sitting so far ahead of everyone (14 points clear of second place Manchester City and Liverpool have a game in hand) that honestly when rivals Manchester Untied come to town it really is the only match worth talking about.

The two most successful squads in England will meet this Sunday after they played to a 1-1 draw in their competition at Old Trafford back in October. That match is the only game that Liverpool dropped points in, and you know the Reds would like to make a statement on their arch nemesis.

The first meeting also had its fair share of controversy. Manchester United scored first on a breakaway goal from Marcus Rashford, but before the buildup Liverpool’s Divoick Origi lost position of the ball after what looked like a foul by United defender Victor Lindelof. It was ultimately reviewed, and the goal stood and United held a 1-0 lead.

Soon after Liverpool thought that Sadio Mane had equalized, but after another review it showed the ball hit Mane’s hand and held lead him to gain control of the ball and the goal was taken away. It was not until late in the match that Liverpool’s unlikely hero was substitute Adam Lallanna who tapped in the equalizer and the game ended at a 1-1 draw.

The match was not a loss for Liverpool, but it did leave a sour taste in their mouths that they could not get three points against Manchester United and felt like they were robbed by officials. The irony of this game is that many premiere league fans feel like Liverpool have been given all of the calls and all of the breaks.

Almost three months later the two teams meet again Liverpool looking to keep their tight grip on the title and United trying to crack the top four of the premiere league standings. Going into this match Liverpool have gotten some injury boost with players like Fabinho and Matip returning to training and may be available for Sunday. While Manchester United’s striker Rashford looks like he could miss the key matchup.

Another story to look out for is that Mo Salah will be in the lineup this time for Liverpool after missing the match back in October. Salah has not been at his best in past matchups with United and it will be interesting to see how Salah does against the competition this time around, and how United try and play him defensively.

This matchup is always a thriller and you should expect nothing less this Sunday when the two most successful clubs in England meet.

Matchday 23 Predictions

Watford 2 v Tottenham 2

Arsenal 1 v Sheffield United 1

Brighton 1 v Aston Villa 2

Man City 3 v Crystal Palace 1

Norwich 2 v Bournemouth 2

Southampton 0 v Wolves 1

West Ham 1 v Everton 2

Newcastle 1 v Chelsea 3

Burnley 1 v Leicester 1

Liverpool 2 v Man United 1

Story by Seth Megginson

