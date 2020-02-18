Seth Megginson: NCAA Tournament Bracketology Update-Feb. 17

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

1. Baylor 2. Kansas 3. Gonzaga 4. San Diego State

1. Baylor V 16. North Carolina Central/Robert Morris (Omaha NE)

8. Rutgers V 9. St. Mary (CA) (Omaha NE)

5. Kentucky V 12. Furman (Spokane WA)

4. Creighton V 13. New Mexico State (Spokane WA)

6. Arizona V 11. Virginia (Cleveland OH)

3. Penn State V 14. Arkansas Little Rock (Cleveland OH)

7. Texas Tech V 10. Purdue (Cleveland OH)

2. Dayton V 15. South Dakota State (Cleveland OH)

1. San Diego State V 16. Montana (Sacramento CA)

8. BYU V USC (Sacramento CA)

5. Iowa V 12. Yale (Albany NY)

4. Villanova V 13. Colgate (Albany NY)

6. Michigan State V 11. Rhode Island /Arizona State (Albany NY)

3. West Virginia V 14. Hofstra (Albany NY)

7. Houston V 10. Florida (Greensboro NC)

2. Duke V 15. Austin Peay (Greensboro NC)

1. Kansas V 16. North Florida (Omaha NE)

8. Illinois V 9. Wichita State (Omaha NE)

5. Colorado V 12. Vermont (St. Louis MO)

4. Seton Hall V 13. Stephan F Austin (St. Louis MO)

6. Ohio State V Georgetown (St. Louis MO)

3. Louisville V 14. Winthrop (St. Louis MO)

7. LSU V Xavier (Greensboro NC)

2. Maryland V 15. Bowling Green (Greensboro NC)

1. Gonzaga V 16. Prairie View AM/ St. Peters (Spokane WA)

8. Wisconsin V Oklahoma (Spokane WA)

5. Butler V 12. Cincinnati/ Miss State (Sacramento CA)

4. Oregon V 13. North Texas (Sacramento CA)

6. Marquette V 11. Indiana (Tampa FL)

3. Auburn V 14. Wright State (Tampa FL)

7. Michigan V Northern Iowa (Tampa FL)

2. Florida State V 15. UC Irvine (Tampa FL)

Rhode Island

Arizona State

Cincinnati

Mississippi State

Stanford

Utah State

NC State

Arkansas

Georgetown

Arizona State

Mississippi State

St. Peters

Stanford

Utah State

Arkansas

Rider

