Seth Megginson: March 6 NCAA Tournament Bracketology Update

1. Kansas 2. Baylor 3. Gonzaga 4. San Diego State

1. Kansas V 16. NC Central/ Prairie View A&M (Omaha NE)

8. Colorado V 9. Rutgers (Omaha NE)

5. BYU V 12. Liberty (Sacramento CA)

4. Ohio State V 13. Vermont (Sacramento CA)

6. West Virginia V 11. Northern Iowa (Albany NY)

3. Seton Hall V 14. Colgate (Albany NY)

7. Virginia V 10. Oklahoma (Greensboro NC)

2. Maryland V 15. North Dakota State (Greensboro NC)

1. San Diego State V 16. Wright State (Sacramento CA)

8. Florida V 9. USC (Sacramento CA)

5. Butler V 12. Tulsa (Cleveland OH)

4. Michigan State V 13. North Texas (Cleveland OH)

6. Iowa V 11. East Tennessee State (St. Louis MO)

3. Louisville v 14. New Mexico State (St. Louis MO)

7. Houston V 10. Xavier (Cleveland OH)

2. Dayton V 15. Hofstra (Cleveland OH)

1. Baylor V 16. Radford (Omaha NE)

8. Indiana V 9. LSU (Omaha NE)

5. Wisconsin V 12. Yale (Spokane WA)

4. Oregon V 13. Stephan F Austin (Spokane WA)

6. Auburn V 11. Texas (St. Louis MO)

3. Creighton V 14. UC Irvine (St. Louis MO)

7. Illinois V 10. Providence (Tampa FL)

2. Florida State V 15. East Washington State (Tampa FL)

1. Gonzaga V 16. Robert Morris/Siena (Spokane WA)

8. Marquette V 9. St. Mary’s (CA) (Spokane WA)

5. Penn State V 12. Richmond/ Utah State (Tampa FL)

4. Kentucky V 13. Akron (Tampa FL)

6. Michigan V 11. Wichita State/Stanford (Greensboro NC)

3. Duke V 14. Belmont (Greensboro NC)

7. Arizona V 10. Texas Tech (Albany NY)

2. Villanova V 15. Arkansas Little Rock (Albany NY)

Wichita State

Stanford

Richmond

Utah State

Cincinnati

Arizona State

UCLA

NC State

Utah State

Richmond

Robert Morris

NC Central

Akron

Texas

Tulsa

Rhode Island

Arizona State

UCLA

Bowling Green

St. Francis (PA)

NC A&T

NC State

Story by Chris Graham

