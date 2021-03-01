first bank  

Seth Megginson: March 1 NCAA Tournament Bracketology Update

Augusta Free Press

Published Monday, Mar. 1, 2021, 4:14 pm

(© ronniechua – stock.adobe.com)

The latest look at how the 2021 NCAA Tournament field is shaping up from resident AFP bracketologist Seth Megginson.

Top 4 Seeds

1. Gonzaga 2. Michigan 3. Baylor 4. Illinois

Region 1

1. Gonzaga* V 16. North Carolina A&T*/ Bryant*
8. Maryland V 9. San Diego State*
5. Wisconsin V 12. Toledo*
4. Oklahoma V 13. UC Santa Barba*
6. Missouri V 11. St Bonaventure*
3. Villanova* V 14. Navy*
7. Oklahoma State V 10. Loyola Chicago*
2. Iowa V 15. Grand Canyon*

Region 4

1. Illinois V 16. JMU*
8. BYU V 9. Oregon
5. Clemson V 12. Wichita State*
4. Texas V 13. South Dakota State*
6. Virginia Tech V 11. Boise State/Michigan State
3. Kansas V 14. UNC Greensboro*
7. Colorado V 10. UNC
2. Alabama* V 15. UMBC*

Region 2

1. Michigan* V 16. PV AM*/Texas State*
8. Louisville V 9. UCLA*
5. Creighton V 12. Western Kentucky*
4. UVA V 13. Belmont*
6. Florida V 11. Colorado State
3. Houston V 14. Liberty*
7. Rutgers V 10. LSU
2. West Virginia V 15. East Washington State*

Region 3

1. Baylor* V 16. Cleveland State*
8. USC V 9. UConn
5. Purdue V 12. Georgia Tech/VCU
4. Arkansas V 13. Winthrop*
6. Texas Tech V 11. Seton Hall
3. FSU* V 14. Abilene Christian*
7. Tennessee V 10. Xavier
2. Ohio State V 15. Sienna*

The * indicates conference winner/leader

Last Four in

Boise State
Georgia Tech
Michigan State
VCU

First Four Out

Drake
Duke
Minnesota
Indiana

Next Four Out

SMU
Richmond
Saint Louis
Utah State


