Seth Megginson: Feb. 28 NCAA Tournament Bracketology Update

1. Kansas 2. Baylor 3. Gonzaga 4. San Diego State

1. Kansas V 16. NC A&T/ Prairie View A&M (Omaha NE)

8. LSU V 9. St. Mary’s (CA) (Omaha NE)

5. Michigan State V 12. Liberty (Sacramento CA)

4. Auburn V 13. Vermont (Sacramento CA)

6. Butler V 11. Cincinnati (Cleveland OH)

3. Penn State V 14. Colgate (Cleveland OH)

7. Illinois V 10. Arizona State (Cleveland OH)

2. Dayton V 15. UC Irvine (Cleveland OH)

1. San Diego State V 16. Wright State (Sacramento CA)

8. Houston V 9. UVA (Sacramento CA)

5. Michigan V 12. NC State/ Providence (St. Louis MO)

4. Louisville V 13. East Washington State (St. Louis MO)

6. West Virginia V 11. East Tennessee State (Albany NY)

3. Seton Hall v 14. New Mexico State (Albany NY)

7. Colorado V 10. Oklahoma (Greensboro NC)

2. Maryland V 15. Hofstra (Greensboro NC)

1. Baylor V 16. Radford (Omaha NE)

8. Florida V 9. Indiana (Omaha NE)

5. Ohio State V 12. Yale (Tampa FL)

4. Kentucky V 13. Stephan F Austin (Tampa FL)

6. BYU V 11. USC (St. Louis MO)

3. Creighton V 14. Bowling Green (St. Louis MO)

7. Marquette V 10. Rhode Island (Tampa FL)

2. Florida State V 15. Arkansas Little Rock (Tampa FL)

1. Gonzaga V 16. St. Francis (PA)/ Siena (Spokane WA)

8. Texas Tech V 9. Xavier (Spokane WA)

5. Wisconsin V 12. Northern Iowa (Spokane WA)

4. Oregon V 13. North Texas (Spokane WA)

6. Iowa V 11. Wichita State/Utah State (Greensboro NC)

3. Duke V 14. Belmont (Greensboro NC)

7. Arizona v 10. Rutgers (Albany NY)

2. Villanova V 15. South Dakota State (Albany NY)

Wichita State

Utah State

NC State

Providence

Stanford

Richmond

Mississippi State

Arkansas

Siena

East Washington State

Bowling Green

Belmont

St. Peters

Montana

Akron

Austin Peay

