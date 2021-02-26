first bank  

Seth Megginson’s Feb. 26 NCAA Tournament Bracketology Update: Who’s in?

Augusta Free Press

Published Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, 2:57 pm

Bracketology
(© ronniechua – stock.adobe.com)

AFP Resident Bracketologist Seth Megginson weighs in with his latest look at the 2021 NCAA Tournament field.

Top 4 Seeds

1.Gonzaga 2. Baylor 3. Michigan 4. Ohio State

Region 1

1.Gonzaga* V 16.North Carolina A&T*/ Wagner*
8.UCLA* V 9.Louisville
5.Wisconsin V 12.Belmont*
4.Creighton V 13.Toledo*
6.Missouri V 11.UNC
3.Iowa V 14.Grand Canyon *
7.Rutgers V St.Bonaventure*
2.West Virginia V 15.East Washington State*

Region 4

1.Ohio State V 16.Cleveland State*
8.LSU V 9.UCONN
5.Arkansas V 12.Michigan State/ VCU
4.Oklahoma V 13.Colgate*
6.Purdue V 11.Seton Hall/Colorado State
3.Texas V 14.Abilene Christian*
7.Colorado V 10.Loyola Chicago

Region 2

1.Baylor* V 16 PV AM*/South Dakota*
8.BYU V 9.Oregon
5.Tennessee V 12.Western Kentucky*
4.UVA V 13.Winthrop*
6.Virginia Tech V 11.Boise State
3.Houston V 14.Liberty*
7.Florida V 10.Xavier
2.Illinois V 15.Sienna*

Region 3

1.Michigan* V 16.Texas State*
8.Oklahoma State V 9.San Diego State*
5.Clemson V 12.Wichita State*
4.Kansas V 13.UC Santa Barbra*
6.Texas Tech V11. Drake*
3.FSU* V 14.Furman*
7.USC V 10.Maryland
2. Villanova* V 15.UMBC*

The * indicates conference winner/leader

Last Four In

Seton Hall
Colorado State
Michigan State
VCU

First Four Out

Duke
Indiana
Minnesota
Stanford

Next Four Out

Richmond
Saint Louis
Georgia Tech
Utah State


