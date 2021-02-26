Seth Megginson’s Feb. 26 NCAA Tournament Bracketology Update: Who’s in?

AFP Resident Bracketologist Seth Megginson weighs in with his latest look at the 2021 NCAA Tournament field.

Top 4 Seeds

1.Gonzaga 2. Baylor 3. Michigan 4. Ohio State

Region 1

1.Gonzaga* V 16.North Carolina A&T*/ Wagner*

8.UCLA* V 9.Louisville

5.Wisconsin V 12.Belmont*

4.Creighton V 13.Toledo*

6.Missouri V 11.UNC

3.Iowa V 14.Grand Canyon *

7.Rutgers V St.Bonaventure*

2.West Virginia V 15.East Washington State*

Region 4

1.Ohio State V 16.Cleveland State*

8.LSU V 9.UCONN

5.Arkansas V 12.Michigan State/ VCU

4.Oklahoma V 13.Colgate*

6.Purdue V 11.Seton Hall/Colorado State

3.Texas V 14.Abilene Christian*

7.Colorado V 10.Loyola Chicago

Region 2

1.Baylor* V 16 PV AM*/South Dakota*

8.BYU V 9.Oregon

5.Tennessee V 12.Western Kentucky*

4.UVA V 13.Winthrop*

6.Virginia Tech V 11.Boise State

3.Houston V 14.Liberty*

7.Florida V 10.Xavier

2.Illinois V 15.Sienna*

Region 3

1.Michigan* V 16.Texas State*

8.Oklahoma State V 9.San Diego State*

5.Clemson V 12.Wichita State*

4.Kansas V 13.UC Santa Barbra*

6.Texas Tech V11. Drake*

3.FSU* V 14.Furman*

7.USC V 10.Maryland

2. Villanova* V 15.UMBC*

The * indicates conference winner/leader

Last Four In

Seton Hall

Colorado State

Michigan State

VCU

First Four Out

Duke

Indiana

Minnesota

Stanford

Next Four Out

Richmond

Saint Louis

Georgia Tech

Utah State

