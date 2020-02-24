Seth Megginson: Feb. 24 NCAA Tournament Bracketology Update

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

1. Kansas 2. Baylor 3. Gonzaga 4. San Diego State

1. Kansas V 16. NC A&T/ St. Peters (Omaha NE)

8. Houston 9. Indiana (Omaha NE)

5. West Virginia V 12. Yale (Sacramento CA)

4. Auburn V 13. Vermont (Sacramento CA)

6. Arizona V 11. Wichita State (St. Louis MO)

3. Creighton V 14. Wright State (St. Louis MO)

7. Illinois V 10. Cincinnati (Cleveland OH)

2. Dayton V 15. South Dakota State (Cleveland OH)

1. San Diego State V 16. Austin Peay (Sacramento CA)

8. LSU V 9. Arizona State (Sacramento CA)

5. Colorado V 12. NC State/ Providence (Cleveland OH)

4. Penn State V 13. North Texas (Cleveland OH)

6. Iowa V 11. East Tennessee State (Albany NY)

3. Seton Hall v 14. New Mexico State (Albany NY)

7. Wisconsin V 10. Xavier (Greensboro NC)

2. Duke V 15. Montana (Greensboro NC)

1. Baylor V 16. Radford (Omaha NE)

8. St. Mary (CA) V 9. Rutgers (Omaha NE)

5. Michigan State V 12. Liberty (Tampa FL)

4. Kentucky V 13. Stephan F Austin (Tampa FL)

6. Butler V 11. USC (St. Louis MO)

3. Louisville V 14. Hofstra (St. Louis MO)

7. Marquette V 10. Virginia (Greensboro NC))

2. Maryland V 15. UC Irvine (Greensboro NC)

1. Gonzaga V 16. St. Francis (PA)/ Prairie View A&M (Spokane WA)

8. Texas Tech V 9. Florida (Spokane WA)

5. Michigan V 12. Northern Iowa (Spokane WA)

4. Oregon V 13. Akron (Spokane WA)

6. Ohio State V 11. Oklahoma/Utah State (Albany NY)

3. Villanova V 14. Colgate (Albany NY)

7. BYU v 10. Rhode Island (Tampa FL)

2. Florida State V 15. Arkansas Little Rock (Tampa FL)

Oklahoma

Utah State

NC State

Providence

Stanford

Mississippi State

Richmond

Memphis

Providence

NC A&T

St. Peters

Radford

Mississippi State

Norfolk State

Siena

Winthrop

