Seth Megginson: Feb. 21 NCAA Tournament Bracketology Update

1. Baylor 2. Kansas 3. Gonzaga 4. San Diego State

1. Baylor V 16. Prairie View A&M/Norfolk State (Omaha NE)

8. Rutgers V 9. Xavier (Omaha NE)

5. Oregon V 12. Yale (Spokane WA)

4. Auburn V 13. Vermont (Spokane WA)

6. Marquette V 11. USC (St. Louis MO)

3. Louisville V 14. Wright State (St. Louis MO)

7. Michigan V 10. Virginia (Cleveland OH)

2. Dayton V 15. South Dakota State (Cleveland OH)

1. San Diego State V 16. Austin Peay (Sacramento CA)

8. LSU V 9. St. Mary (CA) (Sacramento CA)

5. Iowa V 12. Utah State/Miss State (Cleveland OH)

4. West Virginia V 13. North Texas (Cleveland OH)

6. Michigan State V 11. East Tennessee State (Albany NY)

3. Villanova v 14. New Mexico State (Albany NY)

7. Houston V 10. Oklahoma (Greensboro NC)

2. Maryland V 15. Arkansas Little Rock (Greensboro NC)

1. Kansas V 16. Montana (Omaha NE)

8. BYU V 9. Indiana (Omaha NE)

5. Colorado V 12. Liberty (Sacramento CA)

4. Kentucky V 13. Stephan F Austin (Sacramento CA)

6. Arizona V 11. Rhode Island (St. Louis MO)

3. Creighton V 14. Hofstra (St. Louis MO)

7. Wisconsin V 10. Wichita State (Greensboro NC)

2. Duke V 15. Winthrop (Greensboro NC)

1. Gonzaga V 16. St. Francis (Pa.)/ Siena (Spokane WA)

8. Texas Tech V 9. Florida (Spokane WA)

5. Butler V 12. Northern Iowa (Tampa FL)

4. Penn State V 13. Akron (Tampa FL)

6. Ohio State V 11. NC State/Cincinnati (Albany NY)

3. Seton Hall V 14. Colgate (Albany NY)

7. Illinois v 10. Arizona State (Tampa FL)

2. Florida State V 15. UC Irvine (Tampa FL)

NC State

Cincinnati

Mississippi State

Utah State

Stanford

Richmond

Purdue

Georgetown

NC State

Utah State

Siena

Liberty

Norfolk State

East Tennessee State

Akron

Teams Now Out:

Purdue

Georgetown

Furman

St. Peters

North Florida

NC Central

Bowling Green

UVA Basketball Fans!

, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”