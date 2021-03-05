Seth Megginson 2021 NCAA Tournament bracketology update: Who’s in, who’s out?
AFP resident bracketologist Seth Megginson offers his latest snapshot on the 2021 NCAA Tournament field.
Top 4 Seeds
1. Gonzaga 2. Baylor 3. Michigan 4. Illinois
Region 1
1. Gonzaga* V 16. North Carolina A&T*/ Prairie View A&M*
8. UCLA V 9. Maryland
5. UVA V 12. Toledo*
4. Oklahoma State V 13. UC Santa Barba*
6. Oklahoma V 11. Georgia Tech
3. Villanova* V 14. Grand Canyon*
7. Missouri V 15. St. Bonaventure*
2. Iowa V 15. Southern Utah*
Region 4
1. Illinois V 16. JMU*
8. Oregon* V 9. UCONN
5. Clemson V 12. Wichita State*
4. Kansas V 13. South Dakota State*
6. Wisconsin V 11. Xavier
3. Arkansas V 14. UNC Greensboro*
7. Tennessee V 10. Louisville
2. West Virginia V 15. Cleveland State*
Region 2
1. Baylor* V 16. Bryant*/Texas State*
8. USC V 9. Rutgers
5. Texas Tech V 12. Western Kentucky*
4. Purdue V 13. Belmont*
6. Virginia Tech V 11. Colorado State
3. Houston V 14. Navy*
7. Florida V 10. UNC
2. Ohio State V 15. Sienna*
Region 3
1. Michigan* V 16. Nicholls State*
8. San Diego State* V 9. LSU
5. Creighton V 12. VCU/Drake
4. Texas V 13. Winthrop*
6. Colorado V 11. Michigan State/ Seton Hall
3. FSU* V 14. Liberty*
7. BYU V 10. Loyola Chicago*
2. Alabama* V 15. UMBC
The * indicates conference winner/leader
Last Four in
Michigan State
Seton Hall
VCU
Drake
First Four Out
Boise State
Saint Louis
Duke
Utah State
Next Four Out
SMU
Syracuse
NC State
Ole Miss