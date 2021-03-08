Seth Megginson’s March 8 update on 2021 NCAA Tournament Bracketology
AFP resident bracketologist Seth Megginson offers his latest update on the 2021 NCAA Tournament field.
Top 4 Seeds
1. Gonzaga 2. Baylor 3. Michigan 4. Illinois
Region 1
1. Gonzaga* V 16. North Carolina A&T*/ Prairie View A&M*
8. Florida V 9. Rutgers
5. Texas Tech V 12. Toledo*
4. UVA* V 13. UC Santa Barba*
6. Virginia Tech V 11. UCLA
3. Houston V 14. Morehead State*
7. Missouri V 10. Maryland
2. Iowa V 15. Grand Canyon*
Region 4
1. Illinois V 16. Cleveland State*
8. San Diego State * V 9. UCONN
5. Clemson V 12. Wichita State*
4. Kansas V 13. UNC Greensboro*
6. Colorado V 11. Xavier/Colorado State
3. Texas V 14. South Dakota State*
7. BYU V 10. Michigan State
2. Alabama* V 15. Bryant*
Region 2
1. Baylor* V 16. Hartford/Nicholls State*
8. LSU V 9. UNC
5. FSU V 12. Western Kentucky*
4. Purdue V 13. Winthrop*
6. Tennessee V 11. Georgia Tech
3. Villanova* V 14. Colgate*
7. USC V 10. Saint Bonaventure*
2. Ohio State V 15. Southern Utah*
Region 3
1. Michigan* V 16. Siena*
8. Oregon* V 9. Loyola Chicago*
5. Creighton V 12. Boise State/Drake
4. Oklahoma State V 13. Liberty*
6. Oklahoma V 11. VCU
3. Arkansas V 14. Georgia State*
7. Wisconsin V 10. Louisville
2. West Virginia V 15. Northeastern*
The * indicates conference winner/leader
Last Four In
- Xavier
- Colorado State
- Boise State
- Drake
First Four Out
- Syracuse
- Utah State
- St. Louis
- Seton Hall
Next Four Out
- NC State
- St. Johns
- Ole Miss
- SMU