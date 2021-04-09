SES to invest $17M to consolidate satellite and network operations in Prince William County

SES, a Luxembourg-based telecommunications company, will invest $17 million to merge its satellite and network operations at a new facility in Prince William County.

The company will consolidate operations, technology, engineering, and support functions at 8050 Piney Branch Lane, establishing a hub for the company’s technology and operations activities across the United States.

Virginia successfully competed with Maryland and Washington, D.C. for the project, which will create up to 200 net new jobs by 2026.

SES is a leader in global content connectivity solutions, supplying video and data connectivity services to broadcasters, content and internet service providers, mobile and fixed network operators, and governments around the world. SES operates the only multi-orbit constellation of satellites with the unique combination of global coverage and high performance, including the commercially proven, low-latency Medium Earth Orbit O3b constellation.

By leveraging a vast and intelligent, cloud-enabled network, SES delivers high-quality connectivity solutions on land, at sea, or in the air. SES’s video network carries over 8,200 channels and has an unparalleled reach of over 360 million households, delivering managed media services for linear and non-linear content.

“In consolidating our local SES satellite and network operations and selecting a U.S. hub to house them all, we needed to consider our employees’ commutes, locale of our existing satellite infrastructure investments, and access to a broader engineering talent pool,” said Steve Collar, CEO of SES.

“We are pleased that we have landed on the ideal location of Prince William County, as this new hub provides SES with the space to continue providing seamless services and aligns with our goal to deliver future-proof and innovative solutions for customers while adapting how we will work in a post-pandemic world. With more people demanding more connectivity and data services, we will also be looking at engaging top talent across Virginia to grow our technology and global services teams in the coming months and would welcome candidates’ applications from the area,” Collar said.

Tom Birnbach, president and vice chair of the board of directors, and Samuel Heiber, principal at Cresa, the commercial real estate firm representing SES, through a strategic assessment determined Prince William County met all of SES’s goals and objectives for the future growth of its U.S. technology and operations hub.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Prince William County to secure the project for Virginia. Gov. Ralph Northam approved a $500,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Prince William County with the project.

SES is eligible to receive benefits from the Major Business Facility Job Tax Credit for new, full-time jobs created.

Funding and services to support SES employee recruitment and training activities will be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.

“The growing presence of SES in Prince William County is an indication that the region and the Commonwealth have the infrastructure, workforce, and strategic access to help technology businesses thrive,” Northam said. “Northern Virginia is renowned for its world-class technology talent pipeline, which will pay significant dividends for SES as the company continues to grow and execute its business plan.”

“SES’s new technology and operations hub is a tremendous win for Prince William County that will influence worldwide connectivity and strengthen the Commonwealth’s position as a tech leader,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “Corporate partners like SES are helping to accelerate Virginia’s economic recovery, and we thank the company for creating up to 200 high-quality jobs.”

“We are thrilled to see an international company like SES establish their U.S. technology and operations hub in Prince William County,” said Ann B. Wheeler, chair of the Prince William Board of County Supervisors. “This expansion will create up to 200 new high-tech jobs over five years for our educated workforce and further support the implementation of technologies and infrastructure that will allow for uninterrupted connectivity in our community and beyond.”

“Virginia continues to attract new and innovative businesses, and I am proud to welcome SES to the 13th Senate District,” State Sen. John Bell said. “Prince William County will gain up to 200 new telecommunication jobs through this investment and will continue to draw upon the specialized talents and skillsets of our workforce. Bringing new jobs to Prince William County will continue to bolster our economy and strengthen our communities.”

