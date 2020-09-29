Services available for those impacted by traumatic brain injury, stroke

Nearly 12,500 people in the Central Shenandoah Valley are disabled from traumatic brain injury and stroke.

September is Traumatic Brain Injury Awareness Month, and Brain Injury Connections of the Shenandoah Valley is using the opportunity to raise awareness of the prevalence of brain injuries, and what those impacted – including the loved ones of those who are dealing with the aftermath of injuries – can access in terms of resources.

Brain Injury Connections of the Shenandoah Valley links public and private resources to provide specialized services for persons affected by brain injury throughout its service area – which includes the counties of Augusta, Bath, Highland, Page, Shenandoah, Rockbridge and Rockingham, and the cities located therein.

Programs and services are made possible in part by state general funds administered by the Virginia Department for Aging and Rehabilitative Services.

Due to the additional generosity of donations, grants, sponsors, and community partners, the free services from Brain Injury Connections are designed to meet the needs of the individuals served to maximize the person’s independence in the community.

The effects of a brain injury are complex and vary greatly from person to person. If you, or someone you know, needs support in accessing information or resources, contact Brain Injury Connections of the Shenandoah Valley at 540-568-8923 or visit www.bicsv.org.

